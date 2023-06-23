Obituaries Jun 23, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for June 20-22 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries for June 20-22, 2023. Joyce Vanier Hale Barbara Huerter Benadine Lee Kirk Barry T. Leonard Dale Alan Page Lynn Bousman Faye Buzzard Beulah Joyce Natividad Sharon O’Neill Peter Scarritt Story David Christopher Buehler Mabelle Loercher Mary Lou Boten Phillips Barry Gene Cramer Harry Alfred DeForest, Jr. Mary Rose Devine Doris Mae Backs Fitchett Cheryl Diane Ray
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1