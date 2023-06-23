During its upcoming meeting on Monday, the Merriam City Council will vote on Gard’s appointment to serve as the assistant city administrator.

Shawnee’s Deputy City Manager and long-time city employee Caitlin Gard is the final candidate for one of the top jobs in Merriam city government.

Gard declined to comment for this story ahead of the Monday council meeting. As of Thursday evening, she had not officially resigned from Shawnee city government.

Shawnee has seen a lot of high-ranked city officials leave

There’s been a recent wave of departures from Shawnee City Hall, including Gard’s predecessor as deputy city manager Stephen Powell, who is now the city clerk in Leawood.

Former Shawnee City Manager Nolan Sunderman also left the city last year, taking a job in Olathe as the city’s chief strategy officer.

More recently, Don Cawby, the finance director, took the same post in the city of Leawood, and Julie Breithaupt, communications director, left for a job in corporate communications.

Gard has over a decade of experience

Gard has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration. She’s also a certified public manager through the University of Kansas’ Public Management Center.

She first came to the city of Shawnee in 2013 to serve as the assistant to the public works director. Gard then became the assistant public works director and the strategic initiatives manager before becoming the assistant city manager in 2018.

Last year, Gard became the deputy city manager of Shawnee. She was not selected to serve as interim city manager after Sunderman resigned, although she served in a front-facing role traditionally taken up by the city manager.

Before her time in Shawnee, she worked for the city of Lee’s Summit in Missouri as a customer service supervisor. She also interned in that city’s planning and development department. Gard was also an intern for the Missouri State Legislature in 2010.

Outside of work, Gard is plugged into several parts of the Shawnee community.

She has served on the Nieman Elementary Site Council. She is also a member of the Women Leading Local Government Kansas chapter and the Rotary Club of Shawnee. She’s also participated in both the Kansas and International City/County Management Association. Additionally, Gard was nominated for the Presidential Management Fellowship.

Merriam is much smaller than Shawnee

Shawnee uses city managers, while Merriam uses city administrators. The functions of the two are similar, although city managers tend to be used in larger cities.

Merriam is also a much smaller city — Shawnee has roughly six times the population and covers about 10 times the geographical area.

Merriam’s next steps:

The Merriam City Council is expected to go into executive session Monday night and then vote on Gard’s appointment.

If she’s hired, she’ll replace Jennifer Jones-Lacy as assistant city administrator, who resigned formally on June 5.

Jones-Lacy’s last day with the city of Merriam is July 1.

Juliana Garcia contributed to this report.

