  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee deputy city manager up for job in nearby Merriam

Shawnee City Hall, where members of the planning commission and city council meet for their public meetings. Shawnee's city administration offices are also located here, including deputy city manager Caitlin Gard's.

Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Shawnee’s Deputy City Manager and long-time city employee Caitlin Gard is the final candidate for one of the top jobs in Merriam city government.

During its upcoming meeting on Monday, the Merriam City Council will vote on Gard’s appointment to serve as the assistant city administrator.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

