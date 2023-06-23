Bryan A. Hendrickson

Bryan had an affinity for water and nature. Bryan’s love for water began during his early years as a child. He spent a significant part of his childhood in Naples, Florida, where he embraced the coastal lifestyle. It was there that he developed an affinity for the water, earning him the endearing title of a “water baby.” The time spent in Naples fostered his deep appreciation for the beauty of water and nature.

When Bryan moved back to Kansas, his love for the water persisted. The Lake of the Ozarks became his sanctuary, filled with countless cherished memories. Whether knee boarding, wakeboarding, or simply basking in the serenity of the surroundings, Bryan found solace and happiness in the embrace of the water.

His connection with nature extended beyond the water’s edge. Bryan’s green thumb and passion for gardening were evident throughout his life. He found joy in cultivating and nurturing plants, creating vibrant and flourishing landscapes.

During his nearly 30-year career, Bryan dedicated himself to the field of tree care. He started by assisting his father with his tree care business and later established his own. Keeping to his families’ roots, the last part of his career was spent at KC Arborist working alongside his brother. Known for his unparalleled ability to scale trees, Bryan’s expertise was unmatched. He approached his work with passion and skill, leaving behind a legacy of excellence.

Later in life, Bryan found solace and contentment in his personal oasis in Edgerton. Surrounded by lush greenery, he created a haven filled with his beloved plants, including an array of trees and flowers. His feline companions, Meow Meow and Kitty Kitty, brought him joy and companionship. Bryan also had a menagerie of ducks, chickens, and rabbits, adding to the charm of his sanctuary.

The loss of Bryan’s vibrant spirit and his remarkable presence has left an immeasurable void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his passion for nature, his incredible tree-climbing abilities, and his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Bryan is survived by his loving family, including his mother, Virginia Lafrinere, father, Greg Hendrickson, brother Brandon Hendrickson, sister Michelle Lafrinere, brother-in-law, Nicolas Bradley, and nephew, John Hendrickson.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Rosehill Gardens from 7 to 10 pm, June 30th, 2023. Rosehill Gardens is located at 311 E 135th St, Kansas City, MO 64145.