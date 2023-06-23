  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Bryan A. Hendrickson

Bryan Allen Hendrickson, born on April 18th, 1980, in Kansas City, Missouri, tragically passed away on June 20th, 2023, at Hillsdale Lake, Kansas.

Bryan had an affinity for water and nature. Bryan’s love for water began during his early years as a child. He spent a significant part of his childhood in Naples, Florida, where he embraced the coastal lifestyle. It was there that he developed an affinity for the water, earning him the endearing title of a “water baby.” The time spent in Naples fostered his deep appreciation for the beauty of water and nature.