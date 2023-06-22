Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new shop in west Shawnee

A new Tropical Smoothie Cafe location has opened in west Shawnee near Monticello Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.
Besides made-to-order smoothies, the cafe serves flatbreads, wraps and other lighter fare daily.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers meal, snack options
- The menu is targeted toward healthier eating, offering smoothies and lighter meal options, like salads and sandwiches.
- Order veggie-forward smoothie blends, like the Avocolada, or a fruity mix, like the Blimey Limey. Add extras to your smoothie as well, such as collagen, vitamins or protein.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe also has a breakfast menu — featuring a popular peanut butter banana crunch flatbread sandwich — and another specifically designed for younger patrons.
- This summer, you can also order off the mocktail-inspired menu, which features new Strawberry Margarita or Island Punch flavors. Also, the popular Watermelon Mojito returns.
- Find the full menu here.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe sits at 22233 W. 66th St.
- The space was previously home to a Farmers Insurance office.
- It’s next to Domino’s and the old Chipotle space in the Monticello Center shopping district.
- This particular strip in the district also has Lush Nails and an IVX Health Infusion Center and is closer to Hilltop Drive than Monticello.
- The greater Monticello Center shopping center is also home to a Cosentino’s Price Chopper, the Monticello branch of the Johnson County Public Library and a Dollar Tree. There’s also a new Smoothie King franchise.
First Shawnee location opened earlier this month
- The smoothie shop opened officially in Shawnee on Saturday, June 17.
- It’s open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
- There are other Johnson County locations of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, including one near 87th Street Parkway and Rosehill Road in Lenexa and three in Overland Park.
