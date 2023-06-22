  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new shop in west Shawnee

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened a new spot in western Shawnee at 22233 W 66th St.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened a new spot in western Shawnee at 22233 W. 66th St. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

A new Tropical Smoothie Cafe location has opened in west Shawnee near Monticello Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Besides made-to-order smoothies, the cafe serves flatbreads, wraps and other lighter fare daily.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.