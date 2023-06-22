Strip’s Chicken, a locally owned restaurant, is on its way to downtown Merriam.
The chicken strips restaurant and self-proclaimed “dive bar” is taking over the space formerly occupied by Blondie’s Corner Bar and Grill, which opened in 2021 in the former Bilski’s spot, at 5831 Merriam Drive.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1