Strip’s Chicken, restaurant and ‘dive bar,’ heads to downtown Merriam

A chicken sandwich that will be served at Strip's Chicken Merriam

Strip's Chicken, a locally owned restaurant, is opening up a Merriam location — which will feature a new dive bar concept. Above, a chicken sandwich from Strip's. Photo via Strip's Chicken Olathe Facebook.

Strip’s Chicken, a locally owned restaurant, is on its way to downtown Merriam.

The chicken strips restaurant and self-proclaimed “dive bar” is taking over the space formerly occupied by Blondie’s Corner Bar and Grill, which opened in 2021 in the former Bilski’s spot, at 5831 Merriam Drive.

