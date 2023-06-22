  Roxie Hammill  - Overland Park

Overland Park voters OK increased sales tax for street maintenance

The city says the new three-eighths cent sales tax, which will take effect in April, 2024, will help reduce the use of chip seal, a controversial road resurfacing method. File photo.

A three-eighths cent special sales tax dedicated to street and infrastructure maintenance has won approval by Overland Park voters with just over 53% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Johnson County Election Office.

The results from by-mail and dropbox voting showed the measure passed with a total of 19,157 votes in favor, to 16,073 against. Turnout was 24.6%.