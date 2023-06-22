New Overland Park hazardous waste facility opening soon

A new hazardous waste operation in Overland Park is in the final stages of opening.
Located at 11231 Mastin St., the facility will replace the now-shuttered location in Mission.
Until the new facility opens, any Johnson County residents looking to dispose of paint or household chemicals right away can bring them to Olathe’s household hazardous waste facility at 1420 S. Robinson Drive.
In the meantime, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is wrapping up work on the new household hazardous waste facility. Just last week, the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony ahead of the final stages of permitting for the new facility.
The new facility is slated to open this summer
- The facility neighbors the Quest Auto Service and Overland Ignition Switch Repair & Replace auto shops.
- The site off of College Boulevard and Mastin Street previously housed a car wash.
- The building cost the county roughly $3.6 million in total to build.
The facility moved from 5901 Jim Bills Road in Mission
- The household hazardous waste facility operated at its Mission site for roughly 30 years.
- The county relocated the site to Overland Park due to an ongoing major renovation at the nearby Myron K. Nelson Wastewater Treatment Plant — a project that county officials expect to continue through 2029.
- The Overland Park facility will still accept household items that would be hazardous to discard in other ways — including latex paint, yard chemicals, tires and cleaning products.
- It will also offer a “Free Store” where people can pick up a range of household products for no charge.
The Overland Park facility is not yet taking appointments
- Barbara Mitchell, a spokesperson for the county health department, said the facility is not yet accepting household items due to some final permits the facility has yet to acquire.
- The facility is aiming to open this summer, and its page will be updated with a scheduler for appointments once it does.
Go deeper: Overland Park clears way for JoCo’s relocated hazardous waste disposal site
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1