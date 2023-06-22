  Lucie Krisman  - Overland Park

New Overland Park hazardous waste facility opening soon

Household hazardous waste

A household hazardous waste disposal site for items like paints and cleaning chemicals will start taking appointments soon in Overland Park. Above, the site at 11213 Mastin St. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A new hazardous waste operation in Overland Park is in the final stages of opening.

Located at 11231 Mastin St., the facility will replace the now-shuttered location in Mission.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1