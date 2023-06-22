  Juliana Garcia  - Construction

Part of Mission Road in Prairie Village closing for flood control

Mission Road closure

A section of Mission Road between 67th and Tomahawk will close for the summer so crews can complete a flood control project. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Mission Road from 67th Street to Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village closes on Monday, June 26, for the rest of the summer.

The long-term closure makes room for crews to complete a flood control project along the four-block stretch of Mission Road, a project that’s been in the works since homes in the area flooded in 2017.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.