Part of Mission Road in Prairie Village closing for flood control

A section of Mission Road between 67th and Tomahawk will close for the summer so crews can complete a flood control project. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Mission Road from 67th Street to Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village closes on Monday, June 26, for the rest of the summer.
The long-term closure makes room for crews to complete a flood control project along the four-block stretch of Mission Road, a project that’s been in the works since homes in the area flooded in 2017.
Mission Road should reopen in the fall
This is a full closure in both directions between 67th Street and Tomahawk Road, according to the city’s website.
Public Works Director Keith Bredehoeft told the Post that utility work has already begun on this stretch of road.
The project raises part of Mission Road to prevent flooding
The $3.95 million project raises the elevation of Mission Road by nearly 5 feet. The project also restores Brush Creek and removes the parking lot at Schliffke Park.
Starting June 26, vegetation removal to allow for construction will begin, according to the city website.
Vegetation removal, which includes tree removals, is expected to last two weeks.
Roadway reconstruction and upgrades to a Johnson County Wastewater collector main are part of the summer and fall schedule.
What’s next:
The city anticipates Brush Creek restoration to begin this fall.
This includes planting native vegetation and installing retaining walls, according to a previously shared schedule.
The Brush Creek restoration is expected to continue into spring 2024.
Go deeper: Here’s some more information about the 68th Street Flood Control Project from the city’s website.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
