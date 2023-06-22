  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa OKs plans to turn old bank into new money-themed event space

The Mint, a planned space in east Lenexa, is set to takeover the former Bank of America space at at 12345 W. 95th St.

The Mint, a planned space in east Lenexa, is set to takeover the former Bank of America space at at 12345 W. 95th St. Image via Lenexa planning documents.

The old Bank of America building at 95th Street and Monrovia could see a new future as an events space and banquet hall called The Mint.

Earlier this week, the Lenexa City Council unanimously approved the plans for the redevelopment project. The council also approved the rezoning required to make the existing building an indoor event space.

