The old Bank of America building at 95th Street and Monrovia could see a new future as an events space and banquet hall called The Mint.
Earlier this week, the Lenexa City Council unanimously approved the plans for the redevelopment project. The council also approved the rezoning required to make the existing building an indoor event space.
Located at 12345 W. 95th St. near I-35 and the new Living Spaces furniture store, the building was constructed in the 1970s.
Project architect Henry Klover said that when completed, The Mint will be able to host up to 350 guests for weddings and other events.
Extensive renovations are planned
- The lower level of the building, as well as the exterior, will be the focus of the remodeling project.
- A lot of the bank features will remain or be enhanced, Klover said. For example, the vault will become a bar, and the old teller area will be incorporated into a reception space.
- Additionally, the bank drive-thru canopy will be converted to an enclosed structure that could be a chapel for weddings.
- Outdoor event space will also be added.
- Some offices are currently on the upper level and are expected to remain after the remodeling.
Lenexa says this property is tricky
- The site itself has some challenges — for one thing, the building is awfully close to the road, and some of its external equipment encroaches even more.
- Plus, the neighborhood lacks consistent sidewalks, something the city hopes to address.
- Also, the building itself doesn’t conform to a lot of the code requirements but was grandfathered in as it predates many of those rules, said Lenexa’s Planning Manager Stephanie Kisler.
Councilmembers were “thrilled” to see redevelopment plans
- There was some discussion about the building’s issues, but the council was mostly positive about the plans.
- “This is pretty exciting to see this building rejuvenated and improved,” said Council President Joe Karlin, sentiments that were echoed by other members of the council as well.
- Some councilmembers also noted that this project adds to the overall improvement effort in this part of Lenexa, including the Living Spaces furniture store in the old Kohl’s building and the relatively new QuikTrip nearby.
- In the past, the Lenexa Planning Commission praised the project as well, unanimously recommending its approval.
The Mint’s next steps:
- Earning the city council’s approval was one of the last steps for The Mint redevelopment project.
- The timeline isn’t exact, but Klover said the developers want to get the ball rolling as soon as possible so The Mint can start taking bookings.
