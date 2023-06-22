  The Beacon  - Education

Kansas school boards can now pay themselves — Here’s why Blue Valley won’t

Wichita school board

A Wichita school board meeting. Kansas Rep. Rebecca Schmoe said school districts in the state's large metro areas raised concerns about the heavy workloads boards face without pay. (Courtesy image/USD 259).

By Maria Benevento

For 50 years, serving on a school board in Kansas meant committing to hours of work — maybe as much as a typical full-time job — for no pay.