  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Joyce Vanier Hale

Vanier Joyce Vanier Hale died peacefully at home on June 19, 2023, surrounded by her family. The oldest of three children, Joyce was born February 22, 1926 to John Jacob Vanier and Lesta Kauffman Vanier in Salina, Kansas. Her life was filled with adventure, a large family, and many business interests.

Joyce attended schools in Salina, graduating from Salina High School. She then boarded a train for Mills College in Oakland, California where she graduated with a degree in economics. One of her favorite memories from her days in California was piloting her own plane over the San Francisco Bay on occasion. She returned to Salina and began working for her father in his flour mill…until she nearly blew up the laboratory with one of her lab tests. She then turned her attention to their cattle ranching business, which became a lifelong passion.