Joyce attended schools in Salina, graduating from Salina High School. She then boarded a train for Mills College in Oakland, California where she graduated with a degree in economics. One of her favorite memories from her days in California was piloting her own plane over the San Francisco Bay on occasion. She returned to Salina and began working for her father in his flour mill…until she nearly blew up the laboratory with one of her lab tests. She then turned her attention to their cattle ranching business, which became a lifelong passion.

Vanier Joyce Vanier Hale died peacefully at home on June 19, 2023, surrounded by her family. The oldest of three children, Joyce was born February 22, 1926 to John Jacob Vanier and Lesta Kauffman Vanier in Salina, Kansas. Her life was filled with adventure, a large family, and many business interests.

Joyce met the love of her life, Herman Darrell (Joe) Hale on a blind date in Salina. After a whirlwind courtship, they married on September 15, 1951. Joe joined her father in the flour milling business, and successfully grew the enterprise, making for their full and interesting life together. Raising six children in a large home, Joyce entertained neighborhood children with backyard family carnivals, horseback riding and picnics at the ranch, and raised barnyard animals in town for fun. Rumor has it a pet alligator even ended up in the neighbor’s swimming pool.

Joyce had many interests including photography, raising cattle and horses, playing tennis, bridge, reading, and traveling throughout the world. Joyce owned Cedar Creek Ranch, where she raised championship Hereford cattle. Many family memories were made there at Easter and other holidays. And she hosted many friends for trail rides there. Her home at Kissing Camels in Colorado Springs was another gathering place for family and friends. A favorite activity was family jigsaw puzzle marathons while overlooking Pikes Peak.

Joyce was a member of Mission Hills Country Club, Saddle and Sirloin Club, Kissing Camels Golf Club, the Sketchbox Committee of KCAI, Friends of the Lyric Opera, and the Society of Fellows of the Nelson-Atkins Museum. She served on numerous boards, including the American Royal and as chairman of Sunflower Bank.

Joyce was an easy friend to make, and her sense of humor could range from self-deprecating to sarcastic, but it was always accompanied with melodious laughter. She could also stand her ground, such as when she stood in front of a paving company truck in her bathrobe and called the mayor to stop the city from removing the brick-lined street and replacing it with asphalt.

Joyce and Joe Hale believed in sharing their resources, particularly toward education and the greater community. They provided funding for Hale Arena at the American Royal, Hale Library at Kansas State University, the Hale Center for Journalism at KCPT television, numerous scholarships and projects at Kansas University and Kansas Wesleyan University, and others. Commissioned in 1980, the M/V Joyce Hale still plies the waters of the Mississippi River, towing barges of grain for flour and export.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 48 years, Joe, and her brother Jack. She is survived by her six children: John (Innes), Kansas City; Dana Nelson (Doug), Mission Hills, KS; Karen Young, Williston, FL; Alan (Kathy), Salina, KS; Lisa Hale, Naples, FL; and Mollie Carter, Denver, CO. She adored her 15 grandchildren: Ennis Rios (Ambyr), Allison Williams (Code), Hayley Eckert (Chase), Kristen Turner (Ryan), Rhys Young, Malia Young (Johnathan Disberger), Elle Young, Tatum Young, Morgan Marchbank (J.R.), Madison Quinn (Alex), Keaton Hale, Josh Hodos, Gillian Carter Feld (Jonah), Lia Carter, and J.D. Carter; and 9 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank RNS Healthcare, Harbour Hospice, and Freda Miller for the wonderful care given to Joyce over the past few years.

After a private burial, a memorial service will be held at the First Methodist Church in Salina, KS on Monday, July 10 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Royal, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, or KCPT.