JoCo Notes: Prairie Village hosts first housing forum

🚨 Happening Today

Prairie Village residents will get a chance to weigh in this evening on the city’s much-discussed housing recommendations.

The city, along with design firm MultiStudio, is hosting the first of two forums today from 4-7 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse.

It’s billed as an “open house-style event” where residents can visit different stations to learn about the current recommendations.

According to the city, the topics to be covered include “the current state of zoning districts, what could change, and what people want.”

The recommendations, which were first released last summer by a specially appointed committee, are aimed at addressing housing affordability in the increasingly expensive suburb.

But over the last year, the recommendations have sparked a fierce backlash from some residents who have organized under the Stop Rezoning PV banner.

Opponents say the proposals, if implemented, could loosen zoning rules and lead to more development in single-family neighborhoods.

A second forum is planned for July 13.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

County budget open house, 5:30 a.m. [More info]

🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories

📰 Other local news

Ballots for Overland Park’s special sales tax election must be put in secure election office dropboxes by noon today. Ballots received by the county election office after today will not be counted. [ City of Overland Park ]

Johnson County Library is offering Adult Book Club kits for patrons interested in reading the same book with a group of friends. [ Facebook ]

Officials with the FBI say their investigation into letters containing a suspicious white powder mailed to roughly 100 elected officials in Kansas last week has now expanded beyond the state. [ KCTV ]

📸 A thousand words

A fun day at Johnson County Library for this pair (and a big stack of books to take home, looks like). Photo via Facebook.