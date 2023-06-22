  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Barbara Huerter

September 13, 1930 – June 19, 2023

Bobbie passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023 at Santa Marta. She was the second of three children born to John and Alvina (Runnebaum) Lorson in Frankfort, Kansas. On December 27, 1952 she married Quentin Huerter in Seneca, Kansas. They celebrated 70 years of marriage last December.