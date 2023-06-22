Barbara Huerter

Bobbie passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023 at Santa Marta. She was the second of three children born to John and Alvina (Runnebaum) Lorson in Frankfort, Kansas. On December 27, 1952 she married Quentin Huerter in Seneca, Kansas. They celebrated 70 years of marriage last December.

Bobbie was always proud to have been a nurse. She attended Nurse’s training in Kansas City, Kansas. She also made the best pies ever.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rachel Bergman and Dorothy Lorson, and great grandson Corwin Myers.

Bobbie is survived by her husband Quentin Huerter; her three children, Dan (Kathy) Huerter, Ann (Jeff) Kersh, and Joe (Kathleen) Huerter; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She and her first grandchild Andrew (Drew) Huerter shared the same September birthday.

Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at Church of the Nativity in Leawood, KS followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, KS.