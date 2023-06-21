  Jay Senter  - Sponsored posts

Your Money: A key to investing success? Get started early

By David Wentz

David Wentz of Tax Favored Benefits, Inc.

Investing at a young age can set the stage for long-term financial success. Whether you’re a recent graduate, a teenager with a part-time job, or even a preteen with a small allowance, starting early offers unique advantages that can compound over time. In this article, we will explore why getting started early with investing is essential and provide practical tips to help you embark on your investment journey.