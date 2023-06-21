Sharon O’Neill

Overland Park , Kansas – Sharon R. O’Neill, age 86, Overland Park passed away on June 18, 2023. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8311 W. 93rd St. Overland Park on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:30 am. Visitation for family and friends will be at Holy Cross on June 27, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:30 am just prior to the funeral mass. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date.

Sharon presided over the many accomplishments of her family and demonstrated a strength few will know. Twice. Sharon woke before all others to start her family’s day and retired only when she knew her family was safe and sound and gave them every ounce of support she could. Sharon’s children and grandchildren were her life’s joy. She and Bill modeled decades of love, cooperation, support, forgiveness, and patience. Few had better parents. Sharon was born in Buffalo, New York and grew up in Syracuse moving to Overland Park after her marriage to Bill O’Neill in 1959. She graduated from Le Moyne College in Syracuse with a degree in Social Work. She worked in the field of Social Work in a New York hospital until the birth of her first child.

Sharon was very artistic and passionate about the art of miniatures. She was a member of NAME (National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts). Her work was displayed at conventions, art exhibits and featured in the NAME National Magazine. She also loved traveling to many miniature conferences all over the country. She also participated in Quarters Club and Lovers of Small Things.

Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill. She is survived by daughters Maureen (Dave), Eileen, sons Michael (Shelly) and Brian (Zoe) as well as her brother, Phillip Riley of San Diego and 7 grandchildren – Chad, Cierra, Wil, Carlee, Anna, Maren, Lea. Sharon’s Catholic faith was a vital part of her life and she was active in many church activities including Social Club, Sunshine Club and St. Helen’s Circle. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the food pantry at Catholic Charities.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.