  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Sharon O’Neill

June 17, 1937 – June 18, 2023

Overland Park , Kansas – Sharon R. O’Neill, age 86, Overland Park passed away on June 18, 2023. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8311 W. 93rd St. Overland Park on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:30 am. Visitation for family and friends will be at Holy Cross on June 27, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:30 am just prior to the funeral mass. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date.