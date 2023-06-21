  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

After more than 100 years, this Roeland Park church will hold its final service

The remaining congregants of Roeland Park United Methodist Church gathered earlier this month for a remembrance ceremony. The final day of worship is set for this Sunday, June 25. Photo credit Joe Boeckholt.

After more than 100 years of hosting worship, Roeland Park United Methodist Church is closing.

The church at 5110 Cedar St. will host its last service this Sunday, June 25.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.