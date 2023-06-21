Peter Scarritt Story

Prairie Village, Kansas – Though he was born in Chicago, Pete Story was a quintessential Kansas Citian. When his father died when Pete was 14, his family moved to his mother Mary’s hometown of Kansas City.

Pete graduated from Pembroke Country Day School in 1955. After attending DePauw and the University of Missouri, Pete married Harriett Hard in 1960 and had three children, Rob, Dave and Julie.

Pete and Harriett were early Kansas City Chiefs supporters and members of the famed Wolfpack at old Municipal Stadium. Pete remained a devoted fan for the rest of his life – through the good and bad years – and his patience was rewarded with three Super Bowl victories.

Pete’s charisma, friendliness, and approachability made him a natural salesman. After a career selling pianos, Pete became a manufacturer’s rep and eventually started his own company, Contemporary Merchandisers, Inc. Through decades of change in the retail and incentives businesses, Pete continued working until his passing.

Pete was a longtime member of Mission Hills Country Club, where he made many friends. He never quite perfected his golf game but was proud to notch a hole-in-one and beat out a number of younger members to win the club’s Chuckwagon event.

Pete married the second love of his life, LeAne Sawyer, in 1990. They became grandparents shortly afterward and created many memorable traditions with their blended families – including feasting on ribs and PaPete’s perfect pancakes during family vacations in Colorado and North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

After LeAne passed Pete moved to Mission Chateau. There, he made new friends, reconnected with old ones, played a lot of RummiKub, and won football pools.

Pete is survived by sons Robert and David (Tracy) Story, daughter Julie (Laird) Goldsborough, stepchildren Kristi Sawyer and Tom (Stacee) Sawyer; grandchildren Kate and Fiona Story; Jack, Thomas, and Peter Goldsborough; Jack and Alli Carrigan; Daphne and Ava Sawyer; and brother Bill Story.

Pete was hard-working, kind, funny, and an overall all-star of a man. He will be sorely missed.

A celebration of Pete’s life will be held July 7 from 4-6 pm at Mission Hills Country Club. Donations may be made in honor of Pete to the ALS Association, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Suite 205, Overland Park, KS 66202.