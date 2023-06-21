Mission Arts Center owner Lyudmyla “Lyuda” Savinkova is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her art gallery and event space with a special exhibition celebrating womanhood.

Savinkova has been regularly hosting themed events over the past year, while showcasing work from both local and international artists.

“I’ve always wanted to have a place to have artwork on display from around the world,” Savinkova said. “I want to help artists find their voices.”

Arts center transformed former yoga studio

In a year’s time, Savinkova has been able to transform the former Yoga Fix Studio, 6124 Johnson Dr., into a new space that serves multiple functions: showcasing local artists, hosting a wide range of community events and leading her own art therapy classes.

Before starting Mission Arts Center, Savinkova had been a volunteer docent at Kansas City’s Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art since 21019. She said she relished every opportunity to be surrounded by art.

Some nights in Mission, you’ll find her hosting jewelry making parties, while other times it may be birthday painting parties for a younger crowd.

Her husband, Reza Derakhshani, an associate dean of computer science and engineering at UMKC, sometimes greets guests, and her children, ages 11 and 19, might even make an appearance.

If you step inside, you may see the phrase,“Where Art & Healing Meet,” which describes the center’s mission.

“I wanted people to be able to find all types of inspiration here,” Savinkova said. “I want this place to make a difference in people’s lives, too.”

Savinkova ties center’s work to her advocacy for Ukraine

As the President of the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City, the mother of two has also tried to highlight the works of fellow Ukrainian artists and raise awareness of causes to help children and civilians caught in Russia’s ongoing invasion of that country.

War broke out in February 2022, just prior to the Mission Art Center’s grand opening, and her advocacy work on behalf of her Ukrainian heritage has become evermore tied to the artistic endeavors at the center.

She has become especially passionate about collecting donations and art supplies to be sent to children in Ukraine.

She has also used the business to teach free art therapy to Ukrainian refugees and has returned to her home country to try and help as best as she can.

“In April, I traveled back to Ukraine and brought all of the supplies I had gathered,” Savinkova said. “I stayed with other volunteers, we worked with orphans and taught art classes. We try to use art as therapy to help overcome trauma.”

She hopes to keep bringing artists, exhibitions to JoCo

Savinkova arrived in America 20 years ago, settling immediately into northeastern Johnson County.

She resided in Roeland Park for many years, before moving to Shawnee, where she still lives, near her sister.

She says the area is dear to her heart, and she picked the Johnson Drive location for her first gallery over other possibilities, including the Crossroads Arts District in Kansas City, Missouri

“We love the Shawnee and Mission area, and what’s going on here,” Savinkova said. “We love having the proximity to the energy of the [Country Club] Plaza and downtown, but we still see wildlife in our backyard and can experience that beauty.”

“There was a real opportunity to fill cultural gaps here, and it’s a much more family friendly place,” she added.

Earlier this month, the center hosted Ukrainian folk singer Jurij Fedynsky.

The free performance, titled “The Kobzar’s Prayer,” featured Fedynsky performing with traditional Ukrainian string instruments, the bandura, bobza, and torban.

The event began with a performance by MAVKA, a Ukrainian dance company, based in Kansas City, which Savinkova’s daughter Vera is a member of. She was happy to open up on a Sunday for the sake of cultural outreach.

“I want this place to help others see a multicultural perspective more. I want to be able to bring more artists, from overseas, here to the heartland,” she said.

More about Mission Arts Center:

Mission Arts Center is open Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The space at 6124 Johnson Drive was formerly occupied by Yoga Fix Studio for 7 years. It is now split between Mission Arts Center and skincare studio Bloom next door.

“The Divine Feminine” exhibition runs from June 23 to August 26. An opening reception on Friday, June 23, from 6-9 p.m. is also meant to celebrate the business’s one-year anniversary.

Ben McCarthy is a contributor to the Post and other publications in the Kansas City area. He can be reached at ben.c.mccarthy@gmail.com with questions, comments and story suggestions.