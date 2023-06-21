  Ben McCarthy  - Arts

Mission Arts Center marks one year of exhibits, shows and support for Ukraine

Mission Arts Center founder and director Lyudmyla Savinkova, center, outside the center's storefront on Johnson Drive, along with two performers with the Kansas City-based Ukrainian dance troupe MAVKA, including her daughter, right. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Mission Arts Center owner Lyudmyla “Lyuda” Savinkova is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her art gallery and event space with a special exhibition celebrating womanhood.

The “Divine Feminine” group art show begins Friday, June 23, with an evening reception from 6-9 p.m.