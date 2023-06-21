Lynn Bousman

Lees Summitt, Missouri – Lynn Wesley Bousman left this earth on Sunday, June 18th, at 77 years old, surrounded by those who loved him.

Lynn was a lot of things. A tank commander, a car enthusiast, an arcade game player, an avid outdoorsman, a knife collector, a Jack Daniel’s connoisseur but above all – he was a man who loved his family. A husband, a dad, a grandfather… It was only fitting that Lynn said his final goodbyes on Father’s Day surrounded by his family.

Lynn was born on July 23rd, 1945, to Ernest and Dorothea Bousman. He was proud Army Veteran serving his country in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife Nancy. Siblings, Mary Blattman and David Renner. Children, Lance (Kelly) Luther, Melanie (Lori) Bousman, and Darren (Laura) Bousman. And 9 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home (10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203) on Saturday, June 24, 2023 starting at 10:30am with services following directly after at 11:30.