  Roxie Hammill  - Climate

Why the Kansas City area has had so many ozone alerts recently

Photo courtesy Shutterstock.

Ground-level ozone exceeded healthy levels Tuesday for a tenth day this month – making it the worst year for June smog since 2012, according to records kept by the Mid-America Regional Council. Another ozone alert appeared likely for Wednesday as well.

Ozone has been a problem in Kansas City all month, with a three-day spate of exceedances June 3-7, followed by another day on the 9th and then three more June 14-16, said Doug Norsby, senior environmental planner for MARC.