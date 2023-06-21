  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: It’s a teenage takeover at Theatre in the Park!

“13” the Musical, which is Rated PG 13, will be on the park’s stage June 30 through July 2 and July 5-8. The cast is comprised entirely of teenagers, but the stories this musical brings to life are ageless, the emotions they explore are timeless, the laughter and the memories they provide are priceless.

By Guy Gardner

Do you remember what it’s like to be 13?