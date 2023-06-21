Faye was born April 16th, 1940 in Joplin, MO. She attended Joplin High School. Faye married Allen Grant Buzzard on November 7th, 1959 in Joplin, MO. Faye and Allen had three wonderful children, Judy, Theresa and Mike. She was a stay at home Mom for her three children and sold Avon in her spare time.

Juanita Faye Buzzard, 83 years, of Overland Park, KS passed away on June 18th, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, June 30th, 2023 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens at 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210. Visitation will be at 12:30 pm, June 30th, 2023.

Faye loved spending time with her family and her three grandchildren. Her grandchildren were so special to her and she was so proud of each of them. Faye and Allen were always in front and center for every school sporting event or function wearing big smiles.

Her smile truly would light up the room. Faye had abundant faith and loved to talk to anyone about Jesus. She was known as a prayer warrior and she found so much joy in praying for others. She was known for her cardinal collection and found spiritual meaning in the beautiful red birds always saying, “When cardinals are here, angels are near.”

Faye loved to garden, read novels, go to the movies with friends, and watch the Hallmark Channel. She was a fashionista, and her sweaters were always adorned with colorful brooches and pins. Faye was a friend to many at Colonial Village where she lived for the last 5 years. She enjoyed making arts and crafts, playing bingo and riding the exercise bike. Her tablemates were dear friends.

Faye and Allen took many trips with friends over the years. They visited Alaska, Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and took frequent trips to Branson. They were able to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in November 2019 and had a lovely celebration with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Welsh and Juanita Welsh, her husband Allen, sister Cherrel Henderson, granddaughter Abigail Kipper, and son-in-law Mike Gerrity.

She is survived by Judith Gerrity, Theresa Kipper and her husband Mike (spouse), Mike Buzzard and his wife Wendy (spouse) and grandchildren Kayla and Hank Lee (spouse), Rachel Kipper and Patrick Buzzard in addition to her sister Nicki and her family