Faye Buzzard

Juanita Faye Buzzard, 83 years, of Overland Park, KS passed away on June 18th, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, June 30th, 2023 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens at 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210. Visitation will be at 12:30 pm, June 30th, 2023.

Faye was born April 16th, 1940 in Joplin, MO. She attended Joplin High School. Faye married Allen Grant Buzzard on November 7th, 1959 in Joplin, MO. Faye and Allen had three wonderful children, Judy, Theresa and Mike. She was a stay at home Mom for her three children and sold Avon in her spare time.