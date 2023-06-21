  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dale Alan Page

Dale Alan Page, of Kansas City, MO passed away due to complications of Pneumonia on June 18th 2023. Dale was born January 25th, 1948. He was a loving and caring Grandfather, a father.

Dale leaves behind his 3 children Erick Rafferty, Erin Ragsdale, and Alan Rafferty; His grandchildren, Channing, and Cason.