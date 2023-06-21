Dale Alan Page, of Kansas City, MO passed away due to complications of Pneumonia on June 18th 2023. Dale was born January 25th, 1948. He was a loving and caring Grandfather, a father.
Dale leaves behind his 3 children Erick Rafferty, Erin Ragsdale, and Alan Rafferty; His grandchildren, Channing, and Cason.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1