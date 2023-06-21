  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa OKs extra 1% sales tax at City Center retail, dining spot

The Central Green building in Lenexa sits on the northeast corner of Penrose Lane and 87th Street Parkway. The building, which contains office, restaurant and potential retail space, is now included in a roughly one-acre special sales tax district.

Customers going to shop or dine at the Central Green building at Lenexa City Center can soon expect to pay an extra 1% sales tax on whatever they purchase there.

On Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council approved a community improvement district sales tax for the Central Green MXD project, encompassing the multi-story building at the northeast corner of 87th Street Parkway and Penrose Lane, overlooking the city’s 11-acre Central Green Park.

