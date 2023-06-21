Lenexa OKs extra 1% sales tax at City Center retail, dining spot

Customers going to shop or dine at the Central Green building at Lenexa City Center can soon expect to pay an extra 1% sales tax on whatever they purchase there.

On Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council approved a community improvement district sales tax for the Central Green MXD project, encompassing the multi-story building at the northeast corner of 87th Street Parkway and Penrose Lane, overlooking the city’s 11-acre Central Green Park.