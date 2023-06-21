Beulah Joyce Natividad, 66, passed away on June 3rd, 2023 in Kansas City, KS.

Beulah was born in Merriam, KS on March 11th, 1957. She is survived by Jesus Chavarria (son), Rigo Cervantes (son), Cynthia Gibson (sister), Henrietta Meek (sister) and was predeceased by Thelma Stewart (mother), James Stewart (father), Jackie Elgin (sister), James Stewart Jr. (brother), Leslie Stewart (brother).