She was born on November 27, 1939 to Ben and Cleola (Sutton) Wenke at Wichita, KS.

Benadine Lee Kirk (Grandma Boop), 83, of Olathe, passed away on June 19, 2023 at Olathe Medical Center.

On June 27, 1957, she married the love of her life, Benny J. Kirk, and they made their home in Wichita, KS.

Benadine enjoyed serving in the church nursery, playing cards and coloring with her friends at the Gardens at Creekside, spending lots of time at Starbucks, traveling, supporting her brother Ben’s Nogales Gospel Mission’s Annual Christmas Stocking Drive for Orphans, and spending time with her family and best friend Myrna.

Benadine is survived by her 5 children: Pam (Craig) Sellmeyer -Tacoma WA, Randy (Debbie) Kirk -Olathe KS, Rob (Carol) Kirk – Hideaway TX, Ben (Tammy) Kirk -Van TX, Deb (Christian) Henderson – Nipomo CA, 15 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren + One More on the way!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Cleola Wenke, her husband Benny J. Kirk and sister Virginia Blackburn.