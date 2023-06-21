Barry T. Leonard, 78, Overland Park, Kansas passed away Monday June 12, 2023. Barry was born August 16, 1944 in Kansas City, Kansas, son of Russell and Connie Leonard who preceded him in death.
He was a life long resident of the Kansas City area and worked for General Motors for 51 years retiring in 2016. He was an U.S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by his brother Mike (Barbi) Leonard of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; sons Rusty Leonard of Shawnee, Kansas and Brian Leonard of Overland Park; a daughter Brenda Lowe of DeSoto, Kansas; grandchildren Jamie, Kristi, Cammren, Dalton, and Dylan; great grandchildren Ellijah and Amaya.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Kansas City Hospice House.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1