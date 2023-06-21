  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Barry T. Leonard

Barry T. Leonard, 78, Overland Park, Kansas passed away Monday June 12, 2023. Barry was born August 16, 1944 in Kansas City, Kansas, son of Russell and Connie Leonard who preceded him in death.

He was a life long resident of the Kansas City area and worked for General Motors for 51 years retiring in 2016. He was an U.S. Army Veteran.