  Ben McCarthy  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission teachers get larger-than-usual pay bump

Rushton teacher

Certified classroom teachers will see their base pay go up roughly 4.6% next school year. In addition, middle and high school teachers who teach an extra sixth period will also still get a 10% pay bump. File photo.

Teachers in the Shawnee Mission School District are getting one of their biggest pay raises in recent years.

It’s part of the latest contract between the district and teachers’ union, which was ratified by the Shawnee Mission school board at its meeting Monday, June 12.