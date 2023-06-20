How to give feedback for Overland Park Police’s annual review

Anyone may now submit comments on the police force to a public portal that connects to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

The public will get an expanded opportunity to weigh in on the Overland Park Police Department’s performance, as the department conducts an annual review for its accrediting agency.

The comments can be positive or negative but should not be requesting investigation, since that is not the purpose of the portal.

This is an annual review of OPPD’s accreditation status

This year, feedback is being offered through the online portal and people can comment at any time.

In the past, comments for annual reviews were received by phone or in person at a one-night forum, said Overland Park Capt. Brian Houlahan, of the department’s Office of Professional Standards.

The department is nearing the end of the yearly review of its most recent re-accreditation, which occurred last year.

This year’s review should be completed in July, Houlahan said.

Comments received too late for this year’s review will be saved for next year.

OPPD was first accredited in 2018

Overland Park is currently in good standing on its accreditation, Houlahan said.

The first accreditation, which is usually a lengthy process, was started in 2014 and awarded four years later.

The city was re-accredited in 2022 for another four years, but must have yearly reviews to remain in good standing, he said.

Department procedures are also reviewed

Accreditation involves not only public comments but also a review of the department’s policies that support best practices on such things as use of force, arrests, communication and pursuit, Houlahan said.

Departments may also be asked to provide “proofs” or examples of how those policies have been applied, he added.

The public comments are part of the final stage of the review. When it is finished, the accrediting agency offers a thumbs up or thumbs down on the accreditation, but no detailed scoring, Houlahan said.

Why does this matter?

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies advertises itself online as the “gold standard in public safety” since 1979.

It offers several reasons on its website for law enforcement departments to undergo the effort.

Among those reasons: increased community advocacy, stronger defense against lawsuits, reduced liability exposure and better accountability.

Houlahan said the process will underline efforts at transparency in addition to the department’s transparency page online.

“I think for the department and the city it would build that credibility and accountability with the community showing them the professionalism and integrity of the individuals policing their city,” he said.

How can I submit feedback?

You can submit comments about the Overland Park Police Department online here.

When you get to the page, you can search for OPPD by clicking on the “Search for Agency.”

Type in “Overland Park” and a link should pop up, taking you to a form which you can fill out.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.