  Roxie Hammill  - Police

How to give feedback for Overland Park Police’s annual review

The Overland Park Police Department is accepting feedback from residents online as part of the annual process to review its accreditation status. File photo.

The public will get an expanded opportunity to weigh in on the Overland Park Police Department’s performance, as the department conducts an annual review for its accrediting agency.

Anyone may now submit comments on the police force to a public portal that connects to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.