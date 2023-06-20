Mary Lou Boten Phillips passed away peacefully on May 24, 2023. Mary was born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 18, 1952, the youngest child of Lawrence Boten and Dorothy L. Edwards Boten.

Mary grew up in Lee Summit, MO and Blue Springs, MO. She graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1972.

Mary worked at manufacturing companies in the Kansas City area for 32 years (Lyons Diecasting Co; Rupert Mfg. Co.; and Johnson Controls). She also worked for Waits Service Station in Independence, MO before retiring and moving to Liberty, MO. Mary was an avid KC Chiefs fan, she also loved to watch the KC Royals. Her favorite hobbies were antique shopping, playing dominoes, watching car races (NASCAR and local); and traveling (Vegas was her favorite). She also adored spending time with her nieces, nephews, and family.

Mary was proceeded in death by her parents, sister Dortha Lorene Bemboom and husband Charles Joseph Bemboom Sr., and brother John Robert Boten. She is survived by her sisters Frances L. and husband Sam, Platte City, MO; and Jenny Boten, Pittsburg, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Breast Cancer Society or your favorite charity.