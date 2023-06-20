  Lucie Krisman  - Overland Park

Two years after leg amputation, this Overland Park teen is back on the field

Overland Park Brinley Hutson

Two years after the loss of her left leg, Overland Park resident and athlete Brinley Hutson is back on the field. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

In 2021, Brinley Hutson suffered a soccer game injury that would lead to a months-long medical journey.

The Overland Park teen athlete suffered a rare infection that ultimately led to the loss of her leg. In response, the community stepped up to help the best they could.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

