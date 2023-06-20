It’s not uncommon for an insurance company to initially deny an injury claim and say they are not responsible for covering the consequences of a victim’s situation. This happens not just in injury cases but property loss cases as well. Some of the common causes of the denial of an injury claim are:
- There was too long of gap for the symptoms or injuries to manifest after the accident took place
- There are no verifiable medical records
- The victim had a preexisting condition
- The victim failed to avoid the injury when he or she had the chance to
- The insurance coverage for the party who caused the injury had lapsed
- The party who caused the injury had an insurance policy with a policy exclusion (for instance: the person who caused the injury acted intentionally rather than negligently)
- The victim did not report the injury immediately
What to do when insurance denies your claim
While an injury victim may have been told they do not have a claim after they talked to the insurance adjuster who represents the person or company that they believe is responsible, it may be prudent to talk to a personal injury attorney to get a second opinion as to whether the insurance company properly denied their claim. Sometimes the insurance company will deny a claim, hoping that the victim will not hire an attorney and give up on the claim.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1