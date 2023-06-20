It’s not uncommon for an insurance company to initially deny an injury claim and say they are not responsible for covering the consequences of a victim’s situation. This happens not just in injury cases but property loss cases as well. Some of the common causes of the denial of an injury claim are:

There was too long of gap for the symptoms or injuries to manifest after the accident took place

There are no verifiable medical records

The victim had a preexisting condition

The victim failed to avoid the injury when he or she had the chance to

The insurance coverage for the party who caused the injury had lapsed

The party who caused the injury had an insurance policy with a policy exclusion (for instance: the person who caused the injury acted intentionally rather than negligently)

The victim did not report the injury immediately

What to do when insurance denies your claim

While an injury victim may have been told they do not have a claim after they talked to the insurance adjuster who represents the person or company that they believe is responsible, it may be prudent to talk to a personal injury attorney to get a second opinion as to whether the insurance company properly denied their cla​im. Sometimes the insurance company will deny a claim, hoping that the victim will not hire an attorney and give up on the claim.