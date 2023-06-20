Homebody Living: Nine tips to keep Fido safe this summer

Stay hydrated: Dehydration is a common problem during hot weather for dogs, so always provide yours with fresh and cool water. Consider using a portable water bottle or a collapsible bowl while on the go.

Avoid hot pavement: Remember that pavement, asphalt, and sand can become scorching hot during summer days and retain heat for long after. Walk your dog during cooler times of the day, such as the early morning or late evening, and check the temperature of the ground with your hand before heading out or allowing Fido to lay on the patio.

Prevent heatstroke: Dogs are susceptible to heatstroke, which can be life-threatening. Ensure your dog has access to shade and fresh water at all times and avoid leaving them in a parked car.. Temperatures can rise rapidly, and dogs do not sweat throughout their entire body in the same way humans do to cool down. The absolute best defense against heat stroke is to avoid conditions that can lead to it in the first place. Signs of heatstroke include excessive panting, drooling, weakness, dizziness, and vomiting. If you suspect heatstroke, immediately move your dog to a cooler area and contact a veterinarian. Do not douse your dog in ice water or feed them ice as this could cause their body to go into shock. Put them in the shower with room temperature water and offer room temperature water every few minutes to drink. Proceeding to an emergency vet immediately, however, is your best treatment strategy.

Apply dog-safe sunscreen: Just like humans, dogs can get sunburned too, especially those with light-colored fur and exposed skin! Apply a dog-safe sunscreen to sensitive areas such as the nose, ears, and belly. Consult your veterinarian for a recommended sunscreen brand that you can use on your pooch.

Watch out for insect bites: Insects like fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes thrive during summer. Protect your dog from these pests by using flea and tick treatments, bug repellents, and keeping your dog’s environment clean.

Know the signs of allergic reactions: Summertime allergies can cause itching, rashes, and swelling in dogs. Watch for signs of allergic reactions and contact your veterinarian if you notice excessive scratching, redness, swelling, or difficulty breathing. They may recommend antihistamines or other treatments that you can give your pet, but dogs can actually take Benadryl for allergies, and vets recommend a dosage of 1mg per pound of body weight. It can make them sleepy but will help their allergies until you’re able to get into your vet and get regular or one-off medication.

Prevent paw pad injuries: Hot surfaces, rough terrain, and sharp objects can cause injuries to your dog’s paw pads. Consider using dog booties or paw wax to protect their paws during walks or outdoor activities. Regularly inspect their pads for cuts, blisters, or foreign objects.

Monitor their swimming: If you and your dog enjoy swimming, ensure they are comfortable in the water and always supervise them. Not all dogs are natural swimmers, so use life jackets if needed and rinse your dog’s coat thoroughly after swimming in the lake or chlorinated water to remove any residue.