  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody Living: Nine tips to keep Fido safe this summer

By Brett Mundinger, Marketing Manager, Fountain Mortgage

We love dogs here at Fountain Mortgage, and they often visit our office! We also know that summer can bring many challenges as a dog owner.  There are a number of critical first aid tips to brush up on before summer kicks into full gear. From heatstroke to insect bites, dogs can face multiple summertime hazards, and health issues can crop up quickly since they can’t use words to communicate as a human would. Here are our top nine essential first aid tips for dogs during the summer: