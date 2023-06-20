  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Harry Alfred DeForest, Jr.

Harry Alfred DeForest, Jr., 83, Gardner, Kansas passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.

Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the Gardner American Legion Post 19, 315 Meadowbroook, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Charitable Foundation for Olathe Hospice House. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com