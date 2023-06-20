Harry Alfred DeForest, Jr.

Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the Gardner American Legion Post 19, 315 Meadowbroook, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Charitable Foundation for Olathe Hospice House. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Harry was born in Topeka, Kansas on December 7, 1939 to Harry Alfred and Thelma Leona (Magee) DeForest. He grew up in Topeka and graduated from Highland Park High School. Harry earned an associate degree from Oklahoma State Tech, Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

Harry was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1962-1965 and was active in Army Reserves for 12 years. After coming back from the Army, Harry lived in Topeka and worked at Van-T Chevrolet as a mechanic.

On February 5, 1966, Harry and Anna Jane “Janie” Kooser married in Topeka. He was hired by Chevrolet Motor Division as a warranty consultant and they moved to Salina, Kansas in 1970. He was transferred to the Overland Park Regional Office in 1976 and they lived in Spring Hill, Kansas for 21 years. He was then transferred to Oklahoma City in 1997 where they lived in Yukon, Oklahoma.

In 2000, he was offered early retirement and they decided to move to Westin, Missouri. They lived in Weston for 14 years. Not taking to being retired very well, Harry became a contract employee for Engineering Analysis Associates (EAA), where he worked until his death. In 2014 Harry and Janie moved to Gardner, Kansas to be closer to their family. Harry was a lifetime member of Cole-Smith Post 350 American Legion, Spring Hill. He was a member of Olathe Christian Church, Olathe, Kansas.

He volunteered as an Election Worker with Johnson County Election Office for 2 years. He was a HUGE fan of NASCAR, he enjoyed traveling, spending time with the grandkids, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs. Harry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Janie of the home; daughter Lisa DeForest, Gardner, Kansas; son Chris (Cassandra) DeForest, Gardner, Kansas; grandchildren Nathaniel and Grayson.