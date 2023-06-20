  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

More shakeups at Shawnee Station complex, as 2 national retailers move in

A Bath and Body Works and White Barn store is coming to the Shawnee Station shopping center this summer. It will be at 15310 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, the storefront formerly home to children's clothes retailer OshKosh B'Gosh and Carter's. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Two new national retailers are expected to open soon in the Shawnee Station shopping center off Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Denise Ferro, a managing agent with Shawnee Station’s primary leaser Rubenstein Real Estate Co., told the Post a handful of new businesses are “hustling to get open” later this summer. That includes beauty care retailer Bath & Body Works and discount chain Five Below.

