Two new national retailers are expected to open soon in the Shawnee Station shopping center off Shawnee Mission Parkway.
Denise Ferro, a managing agent with Shawnee Station’s primary leaser Rubenstein Real Estate Co., told the Post a handful of new businesses are “hustling to get open” later this summer. That includes beauty care retailer Bath & Body Works and discount chain Five Below.
