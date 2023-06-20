Barry Gene Cramer, 87, passed away June 10, 2023, in Spring Hill, KS. He was born in Kansas City, MO to Roy A. Cramer, Jr and Ramona C. Peterson. He was the oldest of 4 children.

For well over 40 years, Barry worked for several national corporations in sales and manufacturing. For the last 30 years he worked for the family business, retiring as President of Air-O-Lator Corporation in 1998.

He loved fast cars and fast boats. He was a real gear head and spent his spare time tinkering with cars, rebuilding them faster and better than stock. Barry was a member of Kansas City Elks Lodge No. 26.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Zena, Son, Jay, Father and Mother, Roy and Ramona and Sister, Valerie.

He is survived by his daughter, Jana Belzer (Danny), son, Joseph Cameron (Megan); brother, Jan Cramer (Carol), brother, Doug Cramer (Barbara) and many nieces, nephews, great nephews and nieces, grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Barry had a very interesting life, was very charming and touched so many lives. He will be missed by many.

Private interment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Friday, June 23rd.