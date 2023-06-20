  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Barry Gene Cramer

Feb. 4, 1936 – June 10, 2023

Barry Gene Cramer, 87, passed away June 10, 2023, in Spring Hill, KS. He was born in Kansas City, MO to Roy A. Cramer, Jr and Ramona C. Peterson. He was the oldest of 4 children.