Verde Ann Florance

Overland Park, Kansas – Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.

Verde Florance of Overland Park passed away June 15, 2023.

Verde was born February 5, 1928, in Rosebud, Texas, to Dan and Eulah Asbury. Verde was a graduate of the Texas State College for Women and taught as an elementary school teacher. She soon met the love of her life, Bobby Gene Florance and they were married in 1948. Verde worked as a homemaker for their four sons and was dedicated to her family and church. Verde assisted Bob in maintaining their various ranches and farms while helping raise American Bison. She was an avid writer of gospel music, a voracious reader, and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her pets.

Verde was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and son, Dan. She is survived by her three remaining sons, Ron (Joyce), Ben (Susie), Mark, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, June 22.

A celebration of Verde’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the mission fund at Overland Park Baptist Temple, 11648 Antioch Overland Park, KS, 66210