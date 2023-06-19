Robert R. Carlson

Bob was born on April 16, 1939, in Elgin, IL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes and his father, Kenneth H. He is survived by his brother, Oakley Carlson.

We are heartbroken to announce that the Carlson family lost their hero unexpectedly on Monday, June 5th. Robert “Bob, Dad, Papa” Carlson passed away peacefully surrounded by family and love up to the very end. He was a remarkable man and adored by so many in his life and community.

After getting out of the marines, Bob went to work for May D & F Department Store in Denver, CO where he met his future wife. On September 5, 1964, he married his true love, Margaret “Peg” (Davidson). They had 4 children together; Kevin (Michelle) Carlson – Bradley Carlson and Bailey Carlson; Kyle (Jenni) Carlson – Annika Carlson, Linnea Carlson and Luke Carlson; Keith (Christine) Carlson – Madelynn Carlson and Cassie Carlson and Bobbi Lopez (Scott) – Jakob Lopez and Aidan Lopez. As a father he taught his children the value of hard work and integrity. He shared his love of old cars and country music with them. As a Papa he shared the joy of laughter and made sure each one of his grandkids felt his love and knew how proud he was of them!

Bob spent many years in the retail industry including, but not limited to, owning 42 Gift Horse Stores around the country. He was a hardworking and honest man that loved his family and friends. He and Peg were a participant in the group known as “The Dirty Dozen”! This group was made up of 6 couples that lived life and laughed hard! Bob was a larger than life human and will be missed by many. He was 84 years old.