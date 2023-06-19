  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Robert R. Carlson

We are heartbroken to announce that the Carlson family lost their hero unexpectedly on Monday, June 5th. Robert “Bob, Dad, Papa” Carlson passed away peacefully surrounded by family and love up to the very end. He was a remarkable man and adored by so many in his life and community.

Bob was born on April 16, 1939, in Elgin, IL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes and his father, Kenneth H. He is survived by his brother, Oakley Carlson.