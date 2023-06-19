Overland Park, Kansas – Robert H. Shipman Jr., D.V.M., passed away peacefully on June 14, 2023, at his home in rural Overland Park, Kansas, surrounded by his wife, all of his six children, and his pets. Rob was born October 19, 1947, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Robert and Josephine (Joann) Shipman. He married his wife, Kathryn (Kate), in Overland Park on May 30, 1970.

Rob spent his childhood in Marysville, Kansas. He contemplated the priesthood, attending Saint John Vianney Seminary in Nebraska in his early high school years, before returning to Marysville and graduating from Marysville High School in 1965. He attended the University of Kansas where he graduated with a B.S. in Zoology in 1970. He then attended Kansas State University, Department of Chemical Engineering, where he obtained his masters. While continuing his research in chemical engineering, he attended veterinary school, graduating as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1977.

While Rob possessed an expansive and complex mind, his heart and soul were simple and good. Upon graduation from veterinary school, he was faced with the decision to either pursue a career in chemical engineering, where his research by then had become internationally recognized, and leave the Midwest, or to pursue what he felt was truly his vocation: the practice of veterinary medicine, and remain in Kansas. He chose the practice of veterinary medicine.

For forty-six years he joyfully cared for cats, dogs, and wildlife at his small animal hospital in Topeka.

Rob was an Eagle Scout and a Scoutmaster. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of Kansas Veterinary Medical Association and American Veterinary Medical Association. He was an avid cyclist, participating in Bike Across Kansas many times. He loved ocean kayaking and trekking about Mount Desert Island, Maine, with his family.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mark. Survivors include his wife, and children, Bobby, daughter in-law Molly, Casey, Molly, Erin, Adam, Jayne, and son in-law Amaury and his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Requiem Mass will be held Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10:30 am at St Gregory’s Catholic Church in Marysville . A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Kay McFarland Japanese Garden in Topeka.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to N.E. Kansas Wildlife Rescue, PO Box 312, Silverlake, Kansas, 66539.