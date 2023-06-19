  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Robert H. Shipman Jr., D.V.M

October 19, 1947 – June 14, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Robert H. Shipman Jr., D.V.M., passed away peacefully on June 14, 2023, at his home in rural Overland Park, Kansas, surrounded by his wife, all of his six children, and his pets. Rob was born October 19, 1947, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Robert and Josephine (Joann) Shipman. He married his wife, Kathryn (Kate), in Overland Park on May 30, 1970.