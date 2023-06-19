Nancy J. Burns

Nancy Jane Burns, 85, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 16, 2023.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am, Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am.

Nancy was born September 22nd, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri to Leonard and Imogene Connelly.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert Leslie Burns. She is survived by her daughters Jodie (Scott) and Kellie (Graham); Grandchildren, Ashlie, Grayson, Halie (Tommy), Jackson and Connelly; and Great Grandchildren, Charles and Thomas. Sisters Susan (Steve), Becky (Mike) and brother Gary (Chris) and their children and grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to Interim Healthcare and Hospice of Overland Park Kansas, 10977 Granada Ln. Suite 205, Overland Park, Kansas 66221. Please add Attn: Hospice.