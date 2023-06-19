June 20, 1944 – June 12, 2023

Shawnee, Kansas – Joyce June Janssen, 78, Shawnee, KS passed away June 12. Rosary 5:00 PM Monday, June 19, 2023 with visitation following until 8:00 PM at Holy Name Of Jesus Catholic Church, 1001 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Tues, June 20 at the Church. Entombment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS.