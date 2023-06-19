Joanne Lane

She was born on February 15, 1926, in Kansas City, Missouri to Raymond Porter and Helen Toler Hemphill. She attended Southeast High School and one semester of college at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

She then married Eldon Miller Lane when he returned home from serving in World War II and they moved to Oklahoma where he completed his degree in engineering. Upon return to the Kansas City area they lived in Prairie Village, and later Mission Hills where they raised their two sons, Stephen R. Lane and Douglas P. Lane.

Joanne enjoyed traveling the world, playing bridge, DAR meetings, her association with the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and attending services at Village Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband and both sons.

Survivors include two grandsons, Matthew M. Lane of Olathe, Kansas, and Jonathan D. Lane of Loveland, Colorado, and two great granddaughters, Brooklyn and Charlotte Lane of Olathe, Kansas.

Joanne’s family wishes to thank the Claridge Court Health Center staff for the excellent care she received while a resident in the facility and Ascend Hospice for their kindness during her last days. Private family services.