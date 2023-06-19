Obituaries Jun 19, 2023 - 2023 Obituary Jean A. Smith Share this story: June 22, 1922 – November 19, 2022 Leawood, Kansas – Jean A. Smith, 100, Leawood, KS passed away Nov 19, 2022. Services 10 AM, Jun 22, 2023 at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66207 www.porterfuneralhome.com
