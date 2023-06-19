Olathe, Kansas – Doris Linehan died June 8, 2023, in Olathe KS. She was 95 years old. Doris was born on March 5, 1928, in Wichita KS, the daughter of James and Edith Roddy Green.

Doris grew up in Wichita with her brother Darrell and sister Dorothy. After graduating from North High School and Wichita University, she worked as a Medical Technologist, then earned her teaching degree. Doris taught 7th and 8th grade science at St. Francis of Assisi, teaching three of her own children (to their chagrin).

Doris married Richard Linehan on October 8, 1950. She and Dick hosted many family reunions, played bridge, and became avid golfers after joining Rolling Hills Country Club. Some of their favorite times were spent traveling to visit their far-flung family, exploring new golf courses with friends, and researching genealogy all around the US and UK. In 2011, she moved to Santa Marta in Olathe where she made many great friends.

Doris was the much-loved matriarch of our family. She enjoyed visiting and video calling her grandkids and great-grands. Her chocolate chip cookies were legendary. Doris was the most wonderful Mom to four: Diana (Don) Spriggs, John (Terry Street) Linehan, Jim (Susie) Linehan, Mary (Buz) Rauch; the Grandest Grandma to Meredith, Meghan, Matthew, Katie, Daniel, Whitney, Hailey; the Greatest Gigi to Trent, Reese, Elle, Livi, Maren, Sadie; and beloved Aunt Doris to many nieces and nephews.

A funeral is being planned for a later date in Wichita where she will be reunited with her beloved husband.