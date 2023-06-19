  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Doris Linehan

May 5, 1928 – June 8, 2023

Olathe, Kansas – Doris Linehan died June 8, 2023, in Olathe KS. She was 95 years old. Doris was born on March 5, 1928, in Wichita KS, the daughter of James and Edith Roddy Green.