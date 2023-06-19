Donald E. Dorrel, 75, of Lenexa, KS, died Wednesday, June 14,2023 at Brookdale of Overland Park. Private family burial services will be at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia, Kansas. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial contributions be mailed to Emporia State University 1500 Highland Street Emporia, KS 66802.

Donald was born November 9, 1947 in Emporia Kansas the son of Edward D. Dorrel and Bernice B. (Conwell) Dorrel. He grew up in Emporia, KS, moving to Wichita in 1991 and have lived in Lenexa since 2000. He graduated from Emporia State University in 1969 with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of the college golf team for all 4 years. Donald worked in the banking industry for over 40 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and by his wife of 50 years, Sandra S. Dorrel. He is survived by his sister, Pat Laskoski, Sun Lakes, AZ.