Donald E. Dorrel

Nov. 9, 1947 – June 14, 2023

Donald E. Dorrel, 75, of Lenexa, KS, died Wednesday, June 14,2023 at Brookdale of Overland Park. Private family burial services will be at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia, Kansas. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial contributions be mailed to Emporia State University 1500 Highland Street Emporia, KS 66802.