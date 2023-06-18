  Evan Johsnon  - Events

Prairie Village’s Juneteenth celebration a ‘starting point,’ organizers say

Smiling, Amarii Finch holds his artwork after placing first in the 5-6 year old category in a poster contest at Saturday's Juneteenth celebration at Prairie Village's Harmon Park. Photo credit Evan Johnson.

Prairie Village’s third annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration Saturday at Harmon Park celebrated diversity and freedom, complimented by live music, games and various vendors.

 “Our objective is to educate,” said Dennis Solis, vice president of STAND Up for Black Lives+, one of the organizations sponsoring the event, along with the city, the Johnson County chapter of the NAACP and Village Presbyterian Church.