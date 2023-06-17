Your Community: MISTER G concert at the Library is a fun experience for all ages

On Saturday, June 24, celebrate the universal language of music and the power of community with a one-of-a-kind experience with MISTER G at Central Resource Library.

Johnson County Library is continuing the celebration of World Music Day in style. Experience the electrifying beats and soulful lyrics of Latin Grammy award-winning artist, MISTER G. With his dynamic, interactive, bilingual performances aimed to dissolve borders and foster cross-cultural connections, MISTER G has been captivating audiences of all ages across the globe. He’s a true ambassador of music and culture, bringing people together and building bridges across borders. But MISTER G is not just a musician – he’s also a multitalented author with a series of picture books based on his original songs.

All Together Now Concert

10-10:45 a.m.

As part of this year’s Summer Reading theme “All Together Now,” audiences of all ages will enjoy a variety of music and movement from MISTER G.

Author Meet and Greet

11-11:45 a.m.

MISTER G will be presenting his new book “We’ll Make Things Better Together,” followed by a book signing. The first 50 families in attendance will receive a free copy of the book. Additional books will be available to purchase at the event. “We’ll Make Things Better Together” is a joyous ode to friendship that proves everything is better when we work together.

Ben Gundersheimer (MISTER G) is a Latin GRAMMY Award-winning artist, author, activist, and educator. Hailed as “a bilingual rock star” by the Washington Post, he tours internationally playing everywhere from Lollapalooza and Lincoln Center to climate change rallies on Capitol Hill. His spirited bilingual performances aim to help children see each other across borders and foster cross-cultural connections.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to discover the magic of music and literature, and get a chance to meet MISTER G in person for a book signing. For more details, visit the Events page on jocolibrary.org.

