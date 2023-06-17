  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: MISTER G concert at the Library is a fun experience for all ages

Experience the electrifying beats and soulful lyrics of Latin Grammy award-winning artist, MISTER G. Photo credit: Mayita Mendez

Johnson County Library is continuing the celebration of World Music Day in style. Experience the electrifying beats and soulful lyrics of Latin Grammy award-winning artist, MISTER G. With his dynamic, interactive, bilingual performances aimed to dissolve borders and foster cross-cultural connections, MISTER G has been captivating audiences of all ages across the globe. He’s a true ambassador of music and culture, bringing people together and building bridges across borders. But MISTER G is not just a musician – he’s also a multitalented author with a series of picture books based on his original songs.

On Saturday, June 24, celebrate the universal language of music and the power of community with a one-of-a-kind experience with MISTER G at Central Resource Library.