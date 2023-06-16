  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Leadership Shawnee Mission 2023 – developing student leaders

School may be out of session, but this summer 28 Shawnee Mission juniors and seniors have been working on cultivating their leadership skills through Leadership Shawnee Mission.

Leadership Shawnee Mission is a premier leadership development program offered by the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.