After nine months on the lam, a lost turtle was found and reunited with her owner in Lenexa.

Jan Langton said she was devastated when her 17-year-old Russian tortoise, Fredericka, went missing last year from her home in the Falcon Ridge neighborhood of Lenexa.

On Saturday, May 20, nine months and 15 days after the tortoise disappeared, Langton got a call from a family who lived nearby, and they told her their son, Henry Miles, had found a turtle.

“I was overjoyed, I mean, I couldn’t even believe it,” Langton told the Kansas City Star. “I couldn’t even believe that that tortoise could survive like that,” she added. “It was just, you know, shocking that they found him.”

Langton (named Jan R. Smith on her Facebook page), said Fredericka was only five houses away from hers. She called it a group effort.

“Thank you to my awesome neighbors who band together to help Henry find me,” Langton wrote on Facebook. “I have no words to really express how grateful I am for your help.”

Juneteenth celebrations all weekend [More info]

Father’s Day ideas for the weekend [More info]

Movie in the Park, Friday at 8 p.m. in Mission [More info]

Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival all weekend in Overland Park [More info]

“Meet Me in St. Louis,” opens Friday at Theatre in the Park [More info]

A Roeland Park couple is trying to help a Sporting KC fan find a family heirloom necklace pendant she lost at a recent match at Children’s Mercy Park. [Fox 4]

is trying to help a Sporting KC fan find a family heirloom necklace pendant she lost at a recent match at Children’s Mercy Park. [Fox 4] Lenexa Police are still searching for clues in a shooting along I-435 near Kansas Highway 10 that occurred in January and left one man dead. [KMBC]

are still searching for clues in a shooting along I-435 near Kansas Highway 10 that occurred in January and left one man dead. [KMBC] A Missouri man was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving struck an embankment along K-7 Highway near 67th Street. [WIBW]

Come out to the prairie in Shawnee Mission Park and see some really beautiful nature, like this butterfly. Photo via Prairie Czar’s Twitter.