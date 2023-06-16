Obituaries Jun 16, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for June 13-15 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries for June 13-15, 2023. Nash Emerson Parker Joy Ann Scheunemann Patricia Ann Byrd Monrad Susan Estelle Cammack Mike (Charles Michael) Carpenter Michael A. Cathey, Sr. Patsy Payne Crockett Adam Stephen Craig Roger Leonard Kruep Carol Anne Manley Paul W. Schmalz Daniel Harold Hogan Niki Maroulakos C. Danielle Hodges-Brown Jetaya Lucero Dennis Marx Kayla Lynn French Eufrecina “Precy” Escano Huebner Priscilla Joy Mulcahy Arthur Vaughan
